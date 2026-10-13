Man who replied ‘I don’t know’ to charge of murdering his father two years ago pleads not guilty

Seth Whelan pleads not guilty to the charge of murdering his father and the charge of intending to damage a Ring doorbell camera. Photo: Collins Courts

A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a man after he replied, “I don’t know” when charged at the Central Criminal Court with the murder of his father two years ago.

Seth Whelan (36) is charged with the murder of Michael Whelan (64) at a flat they shared in Herberton Park, Rialto, Dublin 8 on a date unknown between February 19th and 27th 2024, both dates inclusive.

He is also charged that on February 20th, 2024 at a flat belonging to another woman at Herberton Park, he damaged a Ring doorbell camera without lawful excuse, intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged.

He replied, “I don’t know,” to each charge.

When the indictment was put to him a second time, defence barrister Philip Sheahan SC replied on his client’s behalf, telling the court and jury that Whelan pleads not guilty to each charge.

Judge Caroline Biggs swore a jury of six men and six women to hear the trial, which is expected to take up to four weeks.

Biggs asked the jury to return for the opening of the trial on Thursday. She also asked the jury not to discuss the case or do any research of their own as they are required to consider only what they hear in court.