‘You are not alone’: Woman abused as child by George Gibney urges other victims to come forward

Orla Poole waived her right to anonymity to speak out following George Gibney's sentencing. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

One of the victims of George Gibney has called for other individuals abused by the former swimming coach to “unburden” themselves by speaking to someone about the abuse when they are ready.

On Monday, Gibney was jailed for 15½ years for the sexual abuse of four girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

Speaking on the steps of the Central Criminal Court, Orla Poole waived her anonymity as one of Gibney’s victims to speak about his sentence.

She said other victims of sexual abuse should not feel alone.

“If there are any, and I believe there are many, others who suffered at the hands of Gibney … know that you do not have to carry this burden alone. You are not at fault, the only guilt for what we went through lies with the convicted paedophile," said Poole.

“Grooming, manipulation, and deception are oftentimes difficult to identify but are the hallmark of a paedophile.”

She said these behaviours can go unnoticed in “highly competitive mentor/coach situations”.

She said she spent decades in silence, because of Gibney’s “perverted behaviours”.

[ George Gibney: paedophile finally faces accountability after long and harrowing journey for victimsOpens in new window ]

“I thought I was the only one, that I somehow deserved what he did to me. After a while, because of the times, his position in authority and my lack of standing, as a child, I thought no one would believe me if I was to say something. That, I think, is no longer the case in Ireland.

“There are people, organisations and authorities who will listen, who will offer support, and will act.”

Orla Poole speaks outside court after George Gibney's sentencing. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Poole said she hoped the court case would deliver justice for Gibney’s victims and show that justice can be delivered even after long periods, more than 50 years in this case.

“The times of sweeping things under the rug, turning a blind eye, or holding that children should be seen and not heard are gone.

“To all survivors out there, speak when you are ready, reclaim your agency and remember you are not to blame. Only the offender is to blame. You are not alone. There is support. There are people that will be of help to you.

“You will be heard and you will be believed.”

Poole thanked her mother for keeping records and documents, her sister for her support, others who had offered support, and former Irish Times journalist Johnny Waterson, who first reported on abuse claims against Gibney in 1994.

She also thanked An Garda Síochána, specifically Sgt Amy Kelly, Det Sgt Jonathan Hayes and Det Sgt Dave Connolly for their “compassion, kindness and commitment shown towards me throughout the years of this case”.

In July, a Central Criminal Court jury found Gibney guilty of 39 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape of children.

The jury acquitted him of one count of indecently assaulting one of the complainants on a date between 1976 and 1977.