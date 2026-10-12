Trial date for man accused of murdering Denis Donaldson to be fixed next month

Denis Donaldson was shot dead at an isolated cottage near Glenties in Co Donegal in 2006. Photograph: Paul Faith/PA

The trial date of a man charged with the 2006 murder of British spy Denis Donaldson is to be fixed next month.

Antoin Duffy, who is in his 40s, of no fixed address, appeared before the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday via video-link from prison.

He is charged with the murder of Donaldson in Cloghercor, Doochary, Co Donegal, between April 3rd and 4th, 2006, after being extradited from Scotland earlier this year.

He was also charged with possession of a shotgun and ammunition “with intent to endanger life” at the same date and location.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of a second man, Liam Copeland McGinley, at Meenaboll in Co Donegal, on November 19th, 2007, and with possession of a shotgun and possession of ammunition on the same date.

Donaldson (55) was shot dead at a remote cottage near Glenties months after he was exposed as a paid agent for Special Branch and MI5 since the 1980s.

In 2009, dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed the killing.

Donaldson was also a former administrator for Sinn Féin’s Stormont Assembly team.

Appearing before the non-jury court on Monday, a barrister representing Duffy confirmed he had been served with the book of evidence.

He said his client would be seeking legal aid, adding that the solicitor for the defendant was Cormac McDonnell.

Judge Caroline Biggs gave the defendant the alibi warning, and said that if he in any way relied on an alibi, then all details of it should be supplied within 14 days.

The case has been adjourned until November 9th, when a trial date is expected to be set. – PA