Sentencing of Isis supporter who stabbed garda and set fire to McGregor pub put back

Abdullah Khan’s defence barrister previously told the court he had been in a 'mental health crisis'.

A supporter of Islamic State who stabbed a garda and set fire to a pub owned by Conor McGregor has been remanded into custody before his sentencing next month.

Abdullah Khan (24), whose address cannot be published because of a court order, appeared before the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday, via video-link from prison.

Judge Caroline Biggs told Khan the sentencing would be put back as the judge who had been dealing with the case was not available due to being unwell.

Khan pleaded guilty to stabbing Garda Gary Lynch on Capel Street in Dublin city on July 29th last year and to the arson attack on the Black Forge Inn, a bar owned by former MMA fighter McGregor, days earlier on July 25th.

An Garda Síochána said Khan shouted “Allahu akbar” before stabbing the garda and expressed support for the terrorist group Islamic State, also known as Isis, during subsequent interviews.

Khan’s defence barrister previously told the court he had been in a “mental health crisis”.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on November 2nd. – PA