Former swimming coach George Gibney to be sentenced on Monday for abusing four girls

George Gibney, in glasses and green jacket, photographed in 2019 close to his home near Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Mark Horgan

Former Olympic swimming coach George Gibney is to be sentenced on Monday for the sexual abuse of four girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

In July a Central Criminal Court jury found Gibney guilty of 39 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape of children.

The jury acquitted him of one count of indecently assaulting one of the complainants on a date between 1976 and 1977.

Gibney had only been referred to as a “sports coach” during the trial due to reporting restrictions, but these were removed after the guilty verdict, meaning he could be named.

After a previous case involving abuse allegations against Gibney was halted in 1993, he left Ireland and took up a role at a swimming club in Edinburgh. Later he moved to the United States, first to Colorado, before settling in Orlando, Florida.

While Gibney had been a high-profile figure in Ireland, he lived in relative anonymity in the US.

A 10-part BBC podcast series, Where is George Gibney?, put his name back in the spotlight. Four complainants, who were not involved in the early 1990s case, subsequently came forward and made complaint to gardaí.

After 30 years in the US, Gibney was extradited to Ireland to face charges last year. His defence expressed concerns about jurors who had listened to the podcast.

The abuse took place in Glenalbyn swimming pool, Stillorgan, and Newpark Sports Centre, Blackrock, both Co Dublin.

The trial heard how some of the victims, aged between eight and 13 at the time, were abused by Gibney in his car when he gave them lifts to swimming practice.

Further abuse of two sisters happened in his home when they were babysitting his children.

The abuse included kissing, inappropriate touching and forced sex acts.

Gibney had initially been charged with 79 counts. He pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent assault at the beginning of the trial, while the judge threw out 33 charges after the prosecution’s evidence was heard.

After the verdict, Gibney indicated he would not appeal against his conviction.

Leaving the court after Gibney’s guilty verdict in July, one victim told reporters that the world would know him as a “convicted, serial paedophile”.

She had told the court the abuse had caused “more than just a loss of innocence” as it brought about the “destruction of a previously happy and healthy childhood”.

“You were a person in authority. People respected and trusted you and you abused that position ... You took and took as you saw fit without a thought for the immediate or lifelong impact,” she told Gibney.

Judge Mícheál O’Higgins said he would take time to consider the victim impact statements of the four victims. He is due to sentence Gibney on Monday.