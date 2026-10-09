Sentencing of Polish man who imported cocaine valued at €8.4m delayed again

Pilot Michal Luczak was found guilty of importing €8.4 million cocaine into the midlands in 2022. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A Polish pilot found guilty of importing cocaine valued at more than €8 million on a four-seater plane into a midlands airport has appeared before the Circuit Court again.

Michal Luczak (45), formerly of Primrose Avenue, Jigginstown, Naas, Co Kildare, was produced from custody on Thursday to Mullingar Circuit Court and appeared before Judge Deirdre Browne.

His trial last year heard he wanted to become a commercial pilot and often brought his friend, Timothy Gilchrist, who was interested in flying and travelled as a passenger.

Evidence was given that a Cessna 182 aircraft, owned by eight shareholders, including Luczak, left Abbeyshrule aerodrome bound for le Touquet Airport, France, on August 3rd, 2022.

Luczak was accompanied by Gilchrist and the pair stayed overnight before flying to Dieppe airport the next day.

Jurors heard the aircraft returned with 120kg of cocaine worth €8.4 million. A Garda surveillance operation had been put in place at Abbeyshrule aerodrome, where the Cessna was unloaded.

All six bags were put in Gilchrist’s Alfa Romeo car and driven away before Gilchrist was stopped by gardaí at Lough Owel outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath. He was jailed for 11 years for his role.

Luczak had left the aerodrome in a black Mercedes car. He was stopped and arrested at Collinstown, Co Westmeath.

Luczak was described by the prosecution during his trial as a vital asset, irreplaceable and “key to the success” of the smuggling plot.

Browne heard that since the guilty verdict in Luczak’s case in October 2025 his sentencing had been adjourned on five occasions.

On two of these occasions Judge Roderick Maguire, who tried the case, was unavailable while the remaining three adjournments were granted to Luczak.

Browne heard Luczak changed his legal team in March from that which represented him during his trial, and that they needed time to familiarise themselves with his case.

Browne also heard Luczak’s case was adjourned in July to Thursday to allow for the preparation of a psychological report.

Cathal Ó Braonáin, barrister for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said it was his understanding the report would be ready for the sentence hearing fixed by Maguire for November 9th.

Luczak, who wore a double-breasted suit and tie on Thursday, also handed a handwritten letter to the court.

Ó Braonáin said the one-year anniversary since the guilty verdict in Luczak’s case was approaching and the State was anxious to finalise matters.

Andrea Callan, barrister for Luczak, and who was standing in for Ciaran Mulholland, Luczak’s solicitor, said Luczak was not trying to be difficult but wished to put his “best foot forward” for the sentence hearing.

Callan also inquired as to the bail bond previously supplied by Luczak, who during his trial was granted bail on his own bond of €17,000 and an independent surety of €3,000.

While it appears that this will be retained as Luczak’s case is ongoing, further clarification on this point may be forthcoming in the future.

Browne listed Luczak’s case for mention to October 22nd to Mullingar Circuit Court, to allow for Mulholland’s attendance and for any other matters to be added.

Browne also reiterated the direction of Maguire that the sentence hearing is fixed for November 9th, followed by his judgment as to sentence on November 16th.