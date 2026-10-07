‘Very disturbing behaviour’: Teen jailed for two years for ‘appalling’ abuse of half-sisters

The boy is assessed as being at high risk of reoffending by the Probation Service. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A teenager jailed for two years for the “appalling” abuse of his two young half-sisters will also be subject to an eight-year post-release supervision order, a court has ruled.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the abuse came to light in March 2023 after the children’s mother walked into the boy’s room and saw him abusing his five-year-old half-sister while recording it on his phone. His then two-year-old half-sister was also in the room.

The now 18-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including three of sexually assaulting the older half-sister and one of orally raping her, and two of sexually assaulting the younger half-sister.

The investigation found a video of the boy masturbating on a bus, the court heard. In September 2023, after the abuse of his half-sisters was discovered, he was found viewing child sexual abuse material on a school laptop during a class.

On Wednesday, the boy was handed a four-year sentence with the final two years suspended on very strict conditions for four years.

He will also be subject to the Sex Offender’s Act for five years and an eight-year post-release supervision order.

The boy was between 14 and 15 when he abused his half-sisters in the family home on various dates between 2022 and 2023.

He cannot be named as all parties have a legal right to anonymity.

When the boy’s phone was analysed, 408 images and 11 videos were found, including some of him sexually abusing both girls.

Thousands of videos and images of adult pornography were also found.

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The boy was sent to stay with his father the next day, but returned to sit his Junior Certificate. He then went back to his father’s home for the summer before going back to school.

While there was a safety plan, it later became clear that the boy couldn’t remain in the family home. He went into specialised foster care, as he could not live with others under 18. More recently, he has been living in an aftercare placement and completed his Leaving Certificate online.

After hearing the facts earlier this year, Judge Paul McDermott agreed to a defence application to allow the boy to complete his Leaving Certificate and a therapeutic programme.

However, there had been concerns in recent months that the boy was not fully complying with his strict bail conditions.

The court heard earlier this week that the boy was seen by a case worker with a mobile phone in August.

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Michael Bowman, defending, said his client is aware he can’t have a phone.

The judge finalised sentence on Wednesday.

The judge noted this case was about “very disturbing behaviour” by a young teenager who had repeatedly abused his “very young” sisters over a protracted period.

He said that the footage was “appalling”.

The judge said the mother had been placed in the “most difficult position imaginable” and had “done her very best by each of her three children”.

The boy is assessed as being at high risk of reoffending by the Probation Service.

A multidisciplinary structure is considered necessary by adult services.

Last month, the boy admitted to buying and selling 10 smartphones since his 18th birthday, downloading certain apps, viewing pornography and having a “deviant sexual interest in young girls”.

McDermott indicated that a “different approach is now required” and that a custodial sentence would be imposed.

The judge noted both girls have received counselling and the family decided not to make a victim impact statement. He said the court respected this decision, and considered that “terrible damage” had been done to the girls and to the family unit.

The judge outlined the headline sentences which would apply on each count for an adult, including 12 years for the oral rape.

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He reduced each headline sentence to reflect that the boy was a child in the eyes of the law at the time of the offending.

The judge also noted the mitigation, including the boy’s early guilty pleas, admissions, his social isolation and exploitation by others.

McDermott suspended the final two years to incentivise his engagement with services and to supervise his return to the community.

The conditions for the part-suspended sentence include that the boy engage with any programmes to address his sexual offending.

A full Tusla investigation also took place.

The court heard his mother is willing to allow him to remain in her life, so long as he addresses his offending behaviour.