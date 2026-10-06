Relatives of shooting victim spotted his tracksuit under freshly dug grass, court to hear

Michael O’Higgins, for the prosecution, gave the jury a “roadmap” of the anticipated evidence at the Central Criminal Court in Cork. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Relatives of a man shot twice at close range called gardaí after they came upon freshly dug grass, poked around in it with a stick and spotted the fabric of a blue tracksuit similar to the one worn by their missing loved one, a murder trial has heard.

Kurt Ryan (33), from Moylish Crescent in Limerick, is charged with the murder of Lee Slattery at Delmege Estate, Knockalisheen Road in Limerick on a date unknown between May 27th to May 31st 2010.

Michael O’Higgins, for the prosecution, gave the jury a “roadmap” of the anticipated evidence in the case on Tuesday at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork.

He said that Delmege Estate was the site of a grand old house from the 19th century that stood on 80 acres. By 2010 it was in a state of dereliction.

“It is not too difficult to imagine what it must have looked like in its heyday, or what it would have looked like in the small hours of the morning on the night of the murder.”

Relatives of Slattery had gone out looking for him at Delmege Estate on May 31st, 2010. The 25-year-old had failed to return home four days earlier. They had become increasingly concerned for his safety as it was unusual for him not to come home.

They raised the alarm when they spotted the tracksuit fabric in the ground.

O’Higgins said that Slattery was shot twice at close range in a very overgrown area close to Delmege House. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to his trunk and injuries to his heart and lungs.

O’Higgins said Slattery had also sustained blunt force trauma to his face, a fracture to his facial bones and teeth and injuries to his skull.

“Mercifully, it would appear those blows may well have been administered after he was shot.”

O’Higgins said gardaí carried out a search of the area and the outhouses on the derelict Delmege Estate.

They found a pistol in a sock which had been concealed under a brick in one of the old outhouses. He stated that this was the weapon used to kill Slattery.

Meanwhile, the jurors were told that Slattery lived “a stone’s throw” away from the accused in the case.

O’Higgins said that the late Lee Slattery was “well liked” and “a bit of a character”. The native of Moyross sold drugs to support his drug habit while Ryan, who was then 17, was also dealing drugs in the area.

O’Higgins said that when Ryan was interviewed by gardaí he denied having any involvement in the murder.

The case will continue on Wednesday in front of the jury and Judge Eileen Creedon. It is expected to last in the region of a month.