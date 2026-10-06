Minister for Justice offers to prioritise Gaza students’ appeals over visa refusal

The Minister for Justice has offered to prioritise the hearing of appeals by four Palestinian students against his refusal of visas to allow them to pursue fully-funded Irish university scholarships, the High Court heard.

The offer by Minister Jim O’Callaghan would see the appeals, which could otherwise take a year or more to decide, heard and decided by 5pm Friday.

Lawyers for the students from Gaza and the Minister were in continuing talks on Tuesday evening to see if the offer would be sufficient to achieve a settlement of the students’ judicial review challenges over the refusals.

Judge Anthony Barr was told of the offer as he was set to begin a hearing of the challenges on Tuesday.

Among the orders sought by the students are ones requiring the Minister to prioritise the hearing of their appeals because otherwise the courses could not be pursued this academic year.

The hearing of the cases was fast-tracked by the High Court for reasons including the fact that October 15th is the last date by which Israeli authorities must be given notification for evacuation of the students in time for the November 2nd deadline for them to take up their courses.

Three of the students are in Gaza, while the fourth is in Spain after being evacuated there with the assistance of the Spanish government. He is pursuing a second-choice course in Spain, but his preference is to take up his first choice of an engineering course in Dublin’s Trinity College.

On Tuesday, Barr was told the Minister’s offer was received by the applicants on Monday afternoon and led to correspondence.

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Senior counsel Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, instructed by Phoenix Law, initially indicated her side would be unable to accept the offer if the Minister intended to decide the appeals applying the stricter criteria that led to the July refusals, rather than a less strict policy that applied last year.

Her side just wants the Minister to act fairly, in a non-discriminatory manner and not to unlawfully fetter his discretion, she said.

Eoin Carolan, with barrister Sarah Cooney, for the Minister, said they had understood the offer to fast-track the appeals had been accepted and he was “astonished” at the applicants’ stance. His side had not complied with directions concerning filing the legal papers necessary for the full hearing to proceed on Tuesday because it understood the offer was accepted, he said.

After further exchanges, Ní Ghrálaigh said there “may be room for negotiation”.

The judge said he would give the sides time to discuss matters outside court. He said if the hearing was to proceed this week, he had “to warn” about a very recent decision by the Supreme Court concerning general non-availability of judicial review where there is an adequate alternative remedy. There is an offer of a full appeal in this case, he noted.

At 3.45pm, Ní Ghrálaigh said the sides were “close to resolution” but “not quite there yet”.

They wished to exchange correspondence by 6pm on Tuesday, and her side still had to get hold of one client in Gaza to take instructions, counsel said.

Carolan said he fully appreciated the difficulties in getting instructions from Gaza.

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The judge adjourned the matter to Wednesday and made directions for exchange overnight of the necessary legal papers for the cases to proceed on Wednesday if no settlement is reached.

The court previously heard that the visa refusals were for reasons including that the students had not provided original documents with their application.

On their behalf, it was argued that the civilian infrastructure for them to go to a bank or post office to get such documents no longer exists in Gaza and the Minister’s stance was irrational.

In the correspondence this week, the Minister indicated the appeals would be determined on various documents the students had produced.