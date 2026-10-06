Man who suffered stroke in Cork hospital settles action for €1.2m

The man, who is in his 70s, suffered a stroke after the blood-thinning medication he was on was stopped for three days while he was a patient at Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Photograph: Alan Betson

A Cork hospital has offered a “sincere and heartfelt” apology for the “failings in care” to an elderly man who suffered a stroke while a patient there.

The man, who is in his 70s, suffered a stroke after the blood-thinning medication he was on was stopped for three days while he was a patient at Mercy University Hospital, Cork, the High Court heard.

The letter of apology was read to the court as the pensioner settled his action against the hospital for €1.2 million.

His counsel, Dr John O’Mahony, with Cian O’Mahony instructed by solicitor Brigid O’Donnell, told the court the elderly man had previously been diagnosed with heart failure and had a heart monitor device implanted.

He was admitted to Mercy University Hospital in November 2025 with worsening heart failure symptoms after a monitor battery change the month before. Counsel said unfortunately while in hospital, the pensioner was not given usual blood thinners for three days and he suffered a stroke.

Counsel said the elderly man required an emergency thrombolysis and thrombectomy at another hospital. O’Mahony said the man suffered facial droop and had problems with his mobility and with speech, but is now in better shape, being cared for by a very dedicated family.

A letter of apology from Mercy University Hospital chief executive Margaret McKiernan, which was read to the court, stated: “I would like to offer a sincere and unequivocal apology to you and your family for the failure to administer your oral anticoagulant between November 14th and 17th, 2025, which was a significant causal factor in the development of the stroke you suffered.

“The hospital fully accepts and acknowledges that this should not have happened.

“I wish to state and assure you that this occurrence has been taken very seriously by the hospital, and there has been considerable organisational learning as a result of the review of your case, which has provided valuable learning outcomes for hospital staff.

“Again, on behalf of all at Mercy hospital, I wish to offer a sincere and heartfelt apology to you and your family for the failings in care and the implications it has had for your wellbeing, ongoing treatment and clinical management,” the letter stated.

In the proceedings, it was claimed the hospital had failed to arrange for the pensioner to take his usual anticoagulant blood-thinning medication in appropriate dosage at appropriate time intervals while he was a patient at the hospital.

It was further claimed there was a failure to respond appropriately or at all in an appropriately timely manner to a pharmacy note on November 14th, 2025, alerting the clinical and nursing team that the blood thinner had been omitted.

The hospital admitted that the stopping and “non-restarting of the anticoagulant” between November 14th and 17th, 2025, constituted substandard care. It also accepted the admitted failure regarding the man’s oral blood thinner as a significant causal factor in the development of thrombosis and subsequent embolism causing stroke.

Approving the settlement, Judge Leonie Reynolds said it was a very unfortunate sequence of events which clearly had a significant impact on the elderly man. She said it was a very good settlement and said the parties who had resolved the matter after mediation were to be commended.