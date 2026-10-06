Man settles action over abuse by former Terenure College teacher John McClean

A man who was sexually abused by recidivist paedophile and ex-Terenure College teacher John McClean has settled a High Court action.

Paul Kennedy – who sued McClean, the school’s board and the Carmelites, the religious order that runs the school – settled his action following mediation for an undisclosed amount. It is understood to be a substantial six-figure sum.

The court heard previously that Kennedy’s case arose from historical sexual abuse “of the most significant and substantial type”, occurring over a sustained period from the 1970s to the 1980s.

McClean (81) has previously been convicted at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court of abusing 49 boys at Terenure College. He is currently incarcerated, having formerly resided at Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross.

On Tuesday, barrister Andrew Nugent, appearing for Kennedy and instructed by Coleman Legal, told Judge Tony O’Connor the case had been settled.

Counsel asked that it be struck out against McClean, with no order for legal costs.

He asked that the case be struck out against Terenure College’s board of management and a representative of the Carmelites. Counsel asked for an order for Kennedy’s legal costs to be made against the board and the representative. The judge made the orders as sought.

Other High Court actions against McClean remain live.

McClean taught at Terenure College between 1966 and 1996, becoming first-year form master in 1980. He was also a rugby coach.

During the criminal prosecutions, the Circuit Court heard that McClean perpetrated the abuse mainly in his office, a windowless physiotherapy room, or in a room under the concert hall known as the smoking room, to which only McClean had a key.

Victims described how McClean, nicknamed Doc, would call boys into the physio room under the pretext of treating sports injuries, before sexually assaulting them.