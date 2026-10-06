Armed gardaí shot XL Bully dog four times after it attacked and killed owner, inquest told

Nicole Morey died after she was attacked by her pet dogs in Limerick in June 2024. Photograph: RIP.ie

Armed gardaí shot an XL Bully dog four times after it attacked and killed its owner in Co Limerick, an inquest has heard.

Evidence of the shots fired by gardaí to subdue and kill the dog was heard at the inquest into the death of Limerick woman Nicole Morey. Morey was killed by her pet dogs at her rented home, at Fedamore, Co Limerick, on June 4th, 2024.

The fatal attack occurred when Morey arrived home after celebrating her 23rd birthday with family and friends.

Following her death, laws were introduced making it illegal, from February 2025, to own XL Bully dogs without a certificate of exemption.

Limerick Coroner’s Court, sitting in Kilmallock, heard emergency services received a 999 call at 11.35pm on the night about a woman being attacked by a dog in the driveway of her home.

Gardaí told the inquest that armed officers arrived at the address at 11.50pm and observed two aggressive dogs at the scene “with blood on their faces”.

Paramedics were unable to access the property until the dogs were subdued.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, attached to An Garda Síochána, had to shoot the adult XL Bully four times before it eventually died, the inquest was told.

Morey, originally from Crossagalla in Limerick city, had been living at the property by herself; however, the dog attack was witnessed remotely by her former partner who had access to footage of CCTV cameras that were recording at the property.

Pathologist Dr Marcell Szasz gave evidence that Morey’s injuries were “consistent with a dog attack”.

Szasz said she suffered multiple puncture wounds and “very extensive trauma” in the mauling and that she died from haemorrhage and shock.

Limerick coroner John McNamara noted that following an “extensive investigation” by gardaí, which included reviewing CCTV footage of the attack, the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled no criminal prosecution would follow.

Addressing her family, McNamara said her death was “untimely and tragic”.

“I’m sure it’s etched in your memories forever; she was obviously a dog lover,” he said.

Returning a verdict of “misadventure”, the coroner ruled that her death could not be classified as an accident, and that it was the result of an unintended outcome of an intentional act by the dog.

Speaking afterwards, her father Patrick thanked the emergency services for their response and valiant efforts on the night.

“Nicole was always happy, she loved her family and her brothers and sisters and was very close to them,” he said.

He added that his late daughter “had such a good heart”.

“We can get on with missing her now,” he added.

The coroner, along with Garda Sgt David Delahunty expressed their sympathies and condolences to her family.