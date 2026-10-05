Legal aid dispute a matter of concern, says Chief Justice

Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell acknowledged constitutional guarantees against reducing judicial pay, but noted this protection 'has less real effect in an era of growth and inflation'. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

An ongoing dispute between solicitors and the Department of Justice over a new payment model for District Court legal aid work is a “matter of concern” to the judiciary, the Chief Justice has said.

Donal O’Donnell, the most senior judge in the country, mentioned the dispute briefly during an address to mark the opening of the legal year in the Four Courts in Dublin on Monday.

“Some issues relating to [the dispute] are before the courts – including the Supreme Court – and that limits what I can say. But I think I can say that the continuation of the dispute is a matter of concern to me and, I believe, judges generally. I do hope the dispute can be brought to a conclusion soon,” he said.

The revised payment structure, introduced on July 1st, provides for a flat €520 solicitor’s fee irrespective of the number of clients or appearances. It led to a widespread withdrawal of services by criminal defence solicitors, leading to thousands of case adjournments.

The new-year event was attended by senior legal figures, including Judge Tomoko Akane, president of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

O’Donnell’s address focused on protecting the rule of law and judicial independence, both abroad and at home.

Addressing judges’ pay, O’Donnell said it was “frustrating” that the Government had failed to implement a 2014 Council of Europe recommendation to establish an advisory body whereby questions “in connection with [judges’] employment conditions could be examined in close dialogue with judicial representatives”.

While acknowledging constitutional guarantees against reductions in judicial pay, O’Donnell noted this protection “has less real effect in an era of growth and inflation”.

The judge said the establishment of such a body could benefit issues relating to judges’ pay and pensions.

“The proposed structure would not fix remuneration, but would simply provide the Government with independent expert advice,” he said.

In her address, Akane highlighted sanctions placed on the court’s members by the United States, as well as other measures “aimed at interfering with judicial proceedings and changing our course”.

The ICC is a global court based in The Hague, with powers to bring prosecutions for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The United States has sanctioned the court, which US president Donald Trump accused last year of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel”.

Twelve of the court’s 18 judges are subject to either US sanctions or a conviction in absentia handed down by Russia in response to the ICC’s reaction to the Ukraine war.

“Such attacks against independent servants of the law are couched in narratives that are specific to the ICC and its activities, but they are also part of a broader assault against the rule of law,” Akane said.

“It is of vital importance that courts, whether that is the ICC or any other court, remain independent and free from political pressure or any kind of coercion. But at times, it feels to me that this very foundational notion is corroding before our eyes,” she said.

Following on from Akane’s remarks, O’Donnell said the protection of courts, judges and the legal system at large should be the concern of “anyone who wants to live in a free society that respects the individual and protects their rights”.