Courts

Man and woman due in court over perjury investigation linked to Conor McGregor case

Gardaí began investigation after so-called ‘fresh evidence’ withdrawn on morning McGregor due to begin appeal against High Court civil verdict

The couple had come forward, unsolicited, and volunteered to give fresh evidence surrounding the case against Conor McGregor. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
The couple had come forward, unsolicited, and volunteered to give fresh evidence surrounding the case against Conor McGregor. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Conor Lally
Tue Sept 29 2026 - 11:412 MIN READ

Two people being investigated after allegations of perjury connected to Conor McGregor’s appeal attempt over the verdict in a civil action by Nikita Hand against the MMA fighter have been arrested and charged.

The suspects, a man and woman from Dublin, have been under investigation by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), the Garda’s serious crimes squad, since last year.

Garda Headquarters said on Tuesday morning a file on the case had been submitted to the DPP, which had directed two people should face charges.

It added Garda members attached to the NBCI had “arrested and charged a male and a female in connection with this investigation”, adding they were due to appear before Dublin District Court on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE

Nurse posted photos on Instagram of woman (90s) sleeping on heavily soiled bed, inquiry told

Breandán Mac Cionnaith profile: The ex-IRA man who Tony Blair said ‘took unreasonableness to an art form’

Micheál Martin did something unique in our history, making what happened next even worse

Eddie Vedder comes to the rescue of Bray band Florence Road in LA

The couple had come forward, unsolicited, and volunteered to give fresh evidence stating Hand had been assaulted at her home hours after her encounter with McGregor, who Hand said raped her at the Beacon Hotel, Sandyford, south Dublin, in 2018.

Hand won a civil case, before a High Court jury, against the fighter and was awarded €250,000 damages and got her legal costs against McGregor, who then decided to appeal the verdict.

McGregor had claimed the fresh evidence came into his possession after the civil case which provided a “plausible” explanation for bruising on Hand’s body.

The material involved sworn claims by a former near neighbour of Hand in Drimnagh, that, from a bedroom in her home, she observed a physical row between Hand and her then partner, Stephen Redmond.

It was claimed this assault at their home took place within hours of the encounter between Hand and McGregor in the Dublin hotel.

In a responding affidavit, Hand described the claims by the couple that they heard screaming from Hand’s home on the night of December 9th/10th 2018, as “lies”. She said Redmond never assaulted her at any time in their relationship.

On the day the appeal was due to get underway in July, 2025, the fresh evidence was withdrawn. The matter was referred by the Court of Appeal to the DPP for review.

Once examined by the DPP’s office, the allegations were sent to the Garda for investigation, resulting in the charges now being pursued.

The couple detained on Tuesday morning, ahead of their scheduled court appearance, had previously been arrested, 12 months ago, as part of the investigation.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times