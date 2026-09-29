Man (34) appears in court charged with killing children’s nurse Karen Cummings

A 34-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday, where he denied killing children’s nurse Karen Cummings.

Glenn Robert King, with an address at HMP Magilligan, is one of two men charged with the manslaughter of Karen Cummings.

The 40-year-old was found unconscious with a serious head injury at a house in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge on the evening of Saturday, December 14th, 2024.

The emergency services attended the scene and Karen Cummings, who worked in Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, was pronounced dead a short time later.

King appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court today, where he was charged with two offences arising from the fatality.

The accused was first charged with unlawfully killing Karen Cummings on December 14th, 2024 and when asked how he pleaded to the manslaughter charge, King replied “not guilty.”

He was then charged with possessing a firearm on the same date in suspicious circumstances. Asked by a court clerk how he pleaded to the second charge, King again replied “not guilty.”

Earlier this year, Kevin McGuigan (44) appeared in court where he was charged with, and denied, a total of five charges.

With an address at HMP Maghaberry, McGuigan pleaded not guilty to charges of the manslaughter of Karen Cummings and relating to the possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances on December 14th, 2024.

Following King’s arraignment in July, Judge Fowler was told by a Crown barrister that the trial was likely to span two weeks.

The judge then set the date for the trial as Monday, December 7th.

After King was arraigned today, his barrister Paddy Taggart said he could see no reason why the hearing could not start on that date.

A Crown barrister then asked for the case to be reviewed on a date before the trial.

Saying he “wanted to make sure that the case is ready for trial in advance”, Fowler said he would review the case on November 4th.

The hearing concluded when both King and McGuigan were remanded back into custody.