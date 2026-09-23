Man accused of knife attack that sparked Belfast rioting appears by video-link in court

Hadi Alodid (31) of Duncairn Avenue in Belfast has had his case sent to the crown court in Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

A man accused of a knife attack which sparked rioting in Northern Ireland has had his case sent to the crown court.

Hadi Alodid (31) of Duncairn Avenue in Belfast, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court by video-link on Wednesday.

Alodid is charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie on June 8th. The court previously heard Ogilvie lost his left eye and received deep cuts to his head, face and back.

The incident in north Belfast sparked serious disorder in several areas across Northern Ireland, which police have said was racially motivated.

The rioting saw masked mobs set fire to homes, cars and a bus, with people targeted based on their race.

Foreign national healthcare workers were also subjected to threats and intimidation.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has previously said Alodid may originally be from Chad.

He has also been charged with threatening to kill an NHS radiographer and with possession of a knife.

Alodid appeared in court by video-link from Maghaberry Prison for the brief preliminary inquiry hearing on Wednesday.

He was addressed through an interpreter.

The charges were put to him and he said “no” when asked if he wanted to say anything in response.

The judge said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer and sent the case to the crown court on a date to be fixed. – PA