Courts

Man to appear in court charged with damaging Belfast’s Big Fish sculpture

Police note significant damage caused to left eye of artwork

Damage was caused to the Big Fish sculpture in an overnight incident in Belfast. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA
Damage was caused to the Big Fish sculpture in an overnight incident in Belfast. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA
Sun Sept 20 2026 - 18:021 MIN READ

A man is to appear in court charged with criminal damage after the famous Big Fish sculpture was damaged in Belfast.

The 44-year-old has been charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said they made the arrest after the public sculpture in the city centre was damaged in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said: “We received a report at around 12.30am that someone had been seen causing damage to the Big Fish sculpture in the Donegall Quay area.

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“Officers attended the scene, where it was noted that significant damage had been caused to the left eye of the sculpture.

“A 44-year-old man was subsequently located nearby and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Inquiries are ongoing. – PA

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