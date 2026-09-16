Courts

Man (60s) charged over alleged assault attempt while approaching Taoiseach at ploughing championships

Man due to appear before District Court at later date

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Wednesday. Photograph: Garrett White/Collins
Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Wednesday. Photograph: Garrett White/Collins
Órla Ryan
Wed Sept 16 2026 - 21:281 MIN READ

A man in his 60s has been charged over an alleged attempted assault while approaching Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly.

The man was arrested by gardaí at the event shortly after midday on Tuesday.

It is understood the man was stopped by gardaí as he tried to make his way to the Taoiseach, and he was arrested arising out of his interaction with the Garda.

Gardaí said no one was injured in the incident.

READ MORE

Michael Healy-Rae hospitalised after being assaulted by man while stopped in Dublin traffic

Ed Sheeran controversy: How his North American tour has ended up in crisis

Pilot ‘escorted out’ of Aer Lingus HQ by gardaí says he felt like a ‘criminal’

EU chief opens door for Canada to become first associate member

The man was arrested under the Public Order Act and brought to a Garda station in Co Offaly. He has since been charged and released to appear before a sitting of the District Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter