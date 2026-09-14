Woman (63) sent for trial accused of murdering man stabbed after house party

At Dublin District Court on Monday, Judge Michele Finan noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions had authorised trial on indictment. Photograph: Getty Images

A 63-year-old woman charged with the murder of a man following a stabbing at a house party in Dublin has been returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Tatjana Talockina, a Latvian national with an address at Foster Terrace, Ballybough, Dublin 1, was held in custody with an order of psychiatric treatment on February 28th after being charged with the murder of Nazim Amir Sultanov at her address in the early hours of January 31st last.

The deceased victim, who was in his 50s and from eastern Europe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Talockina was also charged with assault causing harm to a named female, also at her home, on the same date.

Her case was listed again at Dublin District Court on Monday, when gardaí served her with a book of evidence. Judge Michele Finan noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions had authorised trial on indictment.

[ Woman (63) charged with murder of man following assault at Dublin house partyOpens in new window ]

The accused remains on prison remand as the District Court does not have the power to consider a bail application in a murder case.

The judge notified her that if she intended to use an alibi in her defence she ordered gardaí to provide the accused with copies of interview videos.

She then granted a return for trial order, sending him her forward in custody to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court. A date will be scheduled later for her next appearance.

Earlier, the court heard Talockina had “no comment” when charged.

Currently, she is unrepresented during because solicitors have withdrawn their services over District Court legal aid payment reforms.

The industrial action that began in early July has caused widespread disruption to the criminal courts at every level.

An application for legal aid is to be made when the matter comes before the trial court.