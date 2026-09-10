Son of Gerry Hutch is extradited on Government jet from Lanzarote to Dublin

Jason Hutch has been in custody for months in Lanzarote where his father Gerry Hutch (pictured) has a home. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Jason Hutch, the son of veteran criminal and failed election candidate Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, is being extradited from Lanzarote on the Government jet.

Hutch, who has been in custody in Lanzarote for months, was expected to arrive in Dublin on Thursday evening for his first court appearance.

The DPP directed he should be charged after an investigation by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) into alleged ties between those allegedly involved in crime in Dublin and current and former members of the Garda.

Hutch (37) has never been charged with an offence before. While he now faces criminal allegations after the inquiry by the NBCI, the force’s serious crimes squad, no findings have made been against him or anyone else investigated as part of the inquiry.

It is understood Hutch will face one charge when he appears before Dublin District Court on Thursday evening.

The Dubliner has been in custody on the Spanish island of Lanzarote since his arrest there in April on foot of an extradition request from Ireland.

He had fought the request but had lost his final appeal and all that remained to be decided was the date of his extradition.

The Government jet, flown by an Air Corps crew, left Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co Kildare, just after 9am on Thursday and arrived in Lanzarote just over three hours later.

A number of Garda members were on board and we due to take custody of Hutch from their Spanish counterparts as part of the process of returning him to Ireland to stand trial.

On arrival at Baldonnel, Hutch is due to be arrested and the charge he faces put to him before he is taken across the city to appear before a judge at the Courts of Criminal Justice.