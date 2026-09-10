Duo accused of raping 18-year-old in car at Galway railway station denied bail

The two accused are Jordanian men, aged 27 and 25, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The alleged crime occurred at Ceannt Station, Galway city.

Two men accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in a car parked at Galway’s Ceannt Railway Station after she became lost in the city were refused bail in the High Court on Thursday.

The Jordanian men, aged 27 and 25, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with vaginal rape and false imprisonment of the alleged victim just after 2am on August 1st, 2025.

The older man has an additional rape charge for allegedly forcing her to perform oral sex on him at the same location, the car park of Galway’s main rail station.

The men appeared via video link, sitting side-by-side, and had an Arabic interpreter for the bail hearing.

Judge Caroline Biggs heard that the woman became separated from her friends and the two defendants offered to help her to her nearby accommodation.

However, it is alleged that after bringing her to a car, they raped her while she repeatedly said no. It is alleged she attempted to get out, but the door was locked, and she tried to resist.

Det Sgt Trevor Shannon objected to bail, fearing the pair were a flight risk. The judge agreed the men were likely to flee the jurisdiction if granted bail.

The complainant attended a sexual assault treatment unit where the forensic examiner noted several injuries, including bruising to the middle of her throat.

Other injuries included a recent abrasion to her right elbow, a distinct circular bruise on her upper thigh, and bleeding in the upper cervix. She reported the incident on April 3rd.

The men were repeatedly interviewed. The 27-year-old defendant has no ties to the Republic and all his family are in Jordan.

He told gardaí: “I can’t believe she remembers this; she was so drunk.” He denied oral sex.

The court heard that the younger defendant said there was sexual intercourse. The court heard he has family in Ireland. His relatives offered a bail surety of €1,000.

Gardaí attempted to find solicitors to consult with them and attend their interviews, but none were available due to the ongoing strike over legal aid reforms.

Earlier this week, the proceedings in the District Court in Galway were adjourned until September 21st pending instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.