Taoiseach dismisses call for mediator in criminal legal aid dispute

The Taoiseach has dismissed the Law Society’s call for an independent mediator into a dispute with the Minister for Justice.

Most criminal defence solicitors are continuing to withdraw services over the changed system, which saw a single flat fee of €520 introduced on July 1st, regardless of the number of court appearances.

The withdrawal of services has resulted in the adjournment of thousands of criminal cases.

Law Society president Rosemarie Loftus suggested the appointment of a mediator in a letter to Jim O’Callaghan on Tuesday.

Loftus said she was “surprised” to hear O’Callaghan say last week that the criminal courts were running “effectively”.

She said “the current impasse is having a profound impact on the administration of justice” across the country, and added she believed there is “merit in considering the appointment of an independent mediator”.

Government leadership backed O’Callaghan’s reforms and said the dispute will be resolved through engagement.

Speaking before Cabinet on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said O’Callaghan has “always indicated his readiness to engage”.

He added: “We do need reforms.”

Asked if an independent mediator was the best option to deal with the dispute, he said: “No, I think direct engagement is always the best.”

[ Law Society asks Minister to consider mediator in bid to end legal aid fees rowOpens in new window ]

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris said there is “clearly a difference of views” in how reform of criminal legal aid should happen.

He said it was not for him to “decide what the best process to put in place is”, but added: “It’s clear that any dispute or disagreement ends in engagement, and I think it’s in everybody’s interest.

“I know the Minister shared this view that the dispute is brought to an end as quickly as possible.”

Harris said he supported O’Callaghan’s efforts to “try and reform” criminal legal aid, adding that solicitors also recognise the need for reform.

In July, O’Callaghan introduced a single flat fee for solicitors taking on legal aid cases – replacing a system where they had been paid per appearance.

A large number of solicitors on the criminal legal aid panel withdrew their services as a result of the move, leading to disruption in the district courts.

The Law Society said it “remains committed to engaging constructively” in seeking a “sustainable criminal legal aid system”.

A spokesperson for O’Callaghan has been contacted for comment. – PA

[ Legal aid fees dispute: Pressure mounts on Jim O’Callaghan as solicitors dig inOpens in new window ]