Driver nine times over drug limit caused other cars to take evasive action, court hears

Gardaí were conducting a speeding checkpoint at Kinnitty, Co Offaly, when they saw a red Opel Astra driving at 80km/h in a 50km/h zone. Stock photograph: Collins

A man was driving at excessive speeds and causing other vehicles to take evasive action while being nine times over the limit for drugs, a court has heard.

Gary Hyland (24), with an address at Bridge St, Kilcormac, Co Offaly, appeared at Tullamore District Court before Judge Andrew Cody on Monday accused of drug-driving and dangerous driving at Ballinacarrig, Kilcormac, Co Offaly, on March 30th.

Garda Diarmuid Loughnane told Cody he was conducting a speeding checkpoint at Kinnitty, Co Offaly, just before 4pm when he observed a red Opel Astra driving at 80km/h in a 50km/h zone.

He said Hyland, who had a passenger in the vehicle, failed to stop and drove at speeds of 140km/h in an 80km/h zone.

Loughnane said Hyland performed a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre, causing another car to rear-end a tractor.

Hyland eventually brought the car to a stop outside a private residence, the court heard, where both he and the other occupant tried to make their escape but were apprehended.

Loughnane said that concentrated levels of cocaine and cannabis appeared in Hyland’s blood. He said there was a reading of 432.8 “benzo direct line” in Hyland’s blood. Cody said this was nine times over the legal limit. Benzoylecgonine is the primary metabolite formed by the liver after the body processes cocaine.

The court also heard that Hyland was a number of times over the legal limit for cannabis.

The court heard he had 21 previous convictions, including 14 for the misuse of drugs, three for public order, two for criminal damage, one for drug-driving and one related to the restrictions on movement during the Covid pandemic.

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Sgt Brendan Kearns said Hyland’s most recent offence was a Section 6 public order offence on June 15th, 2024, for which he received a two-month suspended sentence.

He said Hyland’s most recent drug-driving case was on October 22nd, 2021, at Portlaoise District Court, where he was disqualified for two years and received a fine.

When the solicitor representing Hyland on Monday informed Cody that the case was subject to the withdrawal of services, the judge replied: “Let me make it clear to solicitors present, this court will operate as normal.”

Another solicitor present rose and said the judge should address his comments to Jim O’Callaghan, the Minister for Justice, at which point Cody asked that this solicitor resume his seat.

The case then resumed regarding Hyland’s previous convictions, with Loughnane saying that on April 30th, 2023, Hyland appeared at Tullamore District Court regarding section 16 Misuse of Drugs Act and section 3 Community Service Order offences.

Hyland is also alleged to have had no insurance on March 30th, 2026, with this charge being withdrawn.

Cody adjourned the case to October 14th.