Courts

Man accused of rape at Galway’s Ceannt Station requests bail to see his new wife

Two men have been charged with the rape of a woman at the car park of the station at Eyre Square on August 1st

Two men were charged with false imprisonment and rape at Ceannt Station, Galway city
Two men were charged with false imprisonment and rape at Ceannt Station, Galway city
Dara Bradley
Mon Sept 07 2026 - 11:412 MIN READ

One of the two men accused of rape and false imprisonment of a woman at Ceannt Station in Galway city in August has told a District Court judge that he wants to be released on bail so he can see his new wife.

The duo, aged 25 and 27, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Galway District Court on Monday via video-link from prison.

Both men were previously charged with the rape of a woman at the car park of Ceannt Railway Station, Eyre Square, on August 1st, 2026.

They were also charged with falsely imprisoning the alleged victim contrary to section 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

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At the latest sitting, Garda Sgt Damien Prendergast said the co-accused’s files were in the possession of the Director of Public Prosecutions, but DPP directions were awaited.

Defence barrister Donal Cronin confirmed that the pair had been refused bail in the District Court, and their High Court bail applications had not yet been heard.

Cronin said his clients’ bail hearings were listed for this coming Thursday, but he said he had “no control” over whether they proceeded.

The younger man told the court he recently got married and he wanted to be released on bail to meet his new wife. His request was relayed to Judge Fiona Lydon by an Arabic interpreter, who explained proceedings to both.

Prendergast asked for a four-week adjournment to October 5th to allow time for DPP directions but neither of the men consented to this.

Lydon instead remanded the men in custody and adjourned the matter for two weeks to September 21st at Galway District Court via video-link.

She said they would have to appear in court in person on that date if their High Court bail applications proceeded and were successful.

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