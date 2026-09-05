Man charged with organised crime offence following extradition from UK

The court was told that on September 2nd he was involved in the extradition of Jake Hannam from the UK after he was arrested on foot of an European arrest warrant.

A 25-year-old Shannon man has been brought before a court charged with an alleged organised crime offence after his extradition from the United Kingdom this week.

Jake Hannam of Purcell Park, Shannon, Co Clare, appeared before Ennis District Court charged with the alleged participation in the attempted murder of Daniel Harty for a criminal organisation or its members between January 17th and January 18th, 2020, at a location in the State.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act which deals with alleged organised crime offences.

In evidence, Det Garda Roddy Burke told the court that on September 2nd he was involved in the extradition of Hannam from the UK after he was arrested on foot of an European arrest warrant.

Det Garda Burke said that at 1.25pm on the day in question, he arrested Hannam at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, on foot of a December 2023 European arrest warrant.

He said he conveyed Hannam to Shannon Garda station where at 5.30pm where he charged him with the offence before the court. He made no reply after caution to the charge.

Judge Adrian Harris assigned legal aid to solicitor Stiofán Fitzpatrick to represent the accused.

Fitzpatrick said there would be no application for bail as it was not the appropriate court for such an application.

Sgt John Burke said the Director of Public Prosecution has directed trial by indictment. Harris remanded the accused in custody to appear before Ennis District Court on September 9th via video-link.

Hannam was then brought to a special sitting of Ennis Circuit Court in the same courthouse building for the execution of two warrants for Hannam that were issued from the Circuit Court in April 2021.

State solicitor for Clare, Aisling Casey, told the court that the warrants were in respect of two separate cases against Hannam.

Casey said there would be an objection to bail but there was no application. Judge Alec Gabbett said that he would remand Hannam in custody to Limerick Prison to appear at Ennis Circuit Court on September 15th.

Fitzpatrick said it may be in all parties interest that Hannam would be transferred to another prison.

He said: “It is a matter for the prison governor and obviously Gardai would make the governor aware of certain circumstances.”

The Circuit Court cases against Hannam concern allegations of assault causing harm and threats to kill dating back to 2019 and 2020 that allegedly occurred in Shannon.

At the Central Criminal Court in October 2023, Judge Paul McDermott imposed a 17-year prison term on Tony McInerney (32) formerly of Glenina, Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare, for the attempted murder of Daniel Harty at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge on January 18th, 2020.

McInerney also pleaded guilty that on January 18th, 2020 at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, he intentionally or recklessly discharged a firearm creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.

In the alleged attempted murder, Harty suffered three gunshot wounds in the attack, one each to the abdomen, back and arm. He lost the full use of his left arm and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

Jake Hannam charged with alleged participation in attempted murder of Daniel Harty for a criminal organisation