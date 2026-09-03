Fears expressed over flight risk as man in court charged with possessing €1m of cocaine

Patrick Cahill, of no fixed abode but who is originally from Dublin, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale and supply at Cork Airport on August 31st.

A 39-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1 million at Cork Airport.

Patrick Cahill, of no fixed abode but who is originally from Dublin, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale and supply at Cork Airport on August 31st.

Det Garda Patrick O’Sullivan told Judge David Waters in Cork District Court that Customs officers stopped Cahill after he collected his checked-in baggage from the carousel at the airport on Monday.

He said Cahill made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution at Togher Garda station in Cork city at 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Sgt Gearoid Davis said gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charge.

O’Sullivan outlined the Garda objections in the case. He also cited the gravity of the charge.

He expressed the belief that Cahill, a father of two, would have the connections required to leave the country if he was granted bail in the case. He said Cahill posed a flight risk.

The seized drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. O’Sullivan said that, pending analysis, the cocaine had a street value in the region of €1 million.

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said her client was in receipt of jobseeker’s allowance. An application for legal aid was made.

The judge said there needed to be significant sureties in place, given that there was a real incentive for Cahill not to appear in court on the next occasion.

He remanded Cahill in custody with consent to bail with the condition that the court approved two independent sureties of €15,000 each, with two cash lodgments of €5,000. Cahill also had his own bond of €900 in the case. A cash lodgment of €300 was required.

He cannot apply for new travel documents and must reside at the home address of one of his siblings in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Cahill also will have to sign on daily at Blanchardstown Garda station and observe a curfew from 9pm to 8am daily. The case was put back to September 9th.