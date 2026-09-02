Courts

Man (33) charged with murder of his mother in Galway city

Milena Ostojic died after sustaining injuries at the home she shared with her son, Dubravko Ostojic

Dubravko Ostojic had at first been charged with assault causing harm but now faces a murder charge. Photograph: Alan Betson Court stock image
Dubravko Ostojic had at first been charged with assault causing harm but now faces a murder charge. Photograph: Alan Betson Court stock image
Dara Bradley
Wed Sept 02 2026 - 13:541 MIN READ

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother at her home in Galway on April 24th.

Dubravko Ostojic was previously charged with seriously assaulting Milena Ostojic at a house they shared at 52 Claí Mór, Ballybrit, Galway.

The 65-year-old woman died at University Hospital Galway.

At Galway District Court on Wednesday, Det Garda Gerry Carroll gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the accused.

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He said Ostojic made no reply when charged after caution with the murder of his mother, contrary to common law.

Solicitor John Martin confirmed to Judge Fiona Lydon that the accused had good English and did not require an interpreter.

He said an application for free legal aid would be parked until the solicitors’ dispute over fees is resolved.

Garda Sgt Claire Heneghan told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

She said the DPP had also directed the withdrawal of a Section 3 assault causing harm offence, which the defendant had been charged with last April.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear before Galway District Court again on September 7th, via video-link.

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