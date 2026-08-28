Syrian who arrived on fake passport triggered security alert at Dublin Airport

In court, the defence stated that the accused was co-operative and intended to remain in the Republic. File photograph: Barry Cronin

A 24-year-old Syrian man sparked a security alert at Dublin Airport after arriving on a false passport and forcing aircraft on the tarmac to be shut down.

The defendant, Cilo Brim, of no fixed address, is accused of three offences: one for causing an alarm; a charge for possession of a fake Greek passport; and for failing to provide a valid identity document after arriving in the State, following his arrest on August 18th.

At Cloverhill District Court on Friday, Garda Anthony Castillo expressed fears that the accused was a flight risk, that he had no ties to this State, no address in the Republic, and no means of remaining contactable, having entered under the false pretence of being a European Union citizen.

He alleged Brim tried to flee the apron, entered an aerodrome and went on to the tarmac.

Air traffic control had to “halt all planes working” in the area because the accused was a risk to engines.

The garda added that Brim allegedly made admissions that the passport was fake and that he had no other identity papers, also admitting that he was in fact Syrian.

A demand was made for a valid travel document, but he had none. The court also heard that he had no previous convictions.

In response, the defence stated that the accused was co-operative, intended to remain in the Republic, and that conditions could allay the garda’s concerns.

A legal point was also raised that Brim was not asked to provide any other form of identification or documentation other than a passport, whereas the relevant Act provides for other means of identification.

Judge Cronin stressed the accused’s presumption of innocence and noted the objections raised by the garda, but also that he had no history of failing to appear in court and no previous convictions. She held that he could be released with conditions to meet the State’s concerns.

Bail was set at the accused’s own bond of €500 requiring no lodgement. She warned him to notify gardaí of an address within 24 hours of release and a phone number within 48 hours, remain contactable, sign on three days a week at a local Garda station, and surrender any travel documentation in his possession.

Moreover, the Syrian embassy in London is to be notified of the court’s order that he must not apply for alternative identification or travel documents.

He has yet to enter a plea and was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again next week for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be conveyed.