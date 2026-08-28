Failed Algerian asylum seeker entered Ireland on false French passport, court hears

The defendant was said to have entered Ireland with a fake French passport. Stock photograph: Getty

An Algerian national who used a fake French passport to enter Ireland gave a false name to a garda who arrested him in relation to an alleged theft offence, and later claimed he was drunk and afraid at the time, Tullamore District Court heard.

Boujuma Mohammed Shawky (35), of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Michael Connellan on Thursday regarding an alleged theft of AirPods and a bench warrant regarding an alleged trespass at a building in Dublin 8.

Det Sgt John O’Brien gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution relating to the alleged theft offence at Thurles train station car park on June 26th.

O’Brien said Shawky provided a false French passport which Shawky claimed he bought in France.

The name the accused provided to O’Brien was Mohamed Boudoema, which also appeared on the bench warrant.

Connellan denied bail as he was not satisfied Shawky would turn up again in court. He noted that he said he lost his Algerian identification when he lost his phone.

O’Brien said Shawky applied for asylum in 2018, but was refused. He also said Shawky applied for asylum in the UK purporting to be 17 years old, and was reported as a missing child.

Shawky claimed he was in Algeria until 2022 and that he flew from Spain to Dublin Airport in April 2024 where he applied for the first time for asylum. His unsuccessful application is under appeal.

Shawky claimed he has lived in City West and Swords in Dublin and with a friend who is renting in Arklow, Co Wicklow, and is receiving a weekly €38 social welfare allowance.

The alleged trespass offence occurred on May 29th, 2025, where it is alleged Shawky entered 9 Lennox Street, Dublin 8, giving rise to the reasonable inference this was with the intent to commit an offence or to unlawfully interfere with property.

Shawky has been in custody since July 2nd regarding other offences, for which he gave a further different name, and he has been remanded on a number of occasions.

Sgt Richard Thornton told the judge the State was not in a position to advance those matters, that it only became aware of Shawky’s “true identity” on Thursday morning, and that this was a hindrance.

However, Connellan struck out those charges.

The court heard that although Shawky has no convictions in Ireland, he has a large number of convictions in France, including two sexual offences and one aggravated burglary. The theft and bench warrant cases were adjourned.