Man charged with drugs and money laundering offences at Galway escape room

A 47-year-old man who appeared in a court in Galway charged with drug offences and money laundering has been remanded in custody.

Olgierd Frankowski of The Cobblestones, Eyre Street, Galway appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Thursday.

There was consent to bail but Judge Gerard Furlong adjourned the matter to Friday because there was no proof of an independent surety of €5,000.

The Polish man, who works in the tourism entertainment business, was charged with 13 offences. Twelve charges related to the unlawful possession of drugs and unlawful possession of quantities of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale or supply.

He was charged with the possession of cannabis, amphetamine and MDMA at his home and at his place of work, Escape Rooms Galway, 60 Dominick Street, Galway, on September 30th, 2022,contrary to Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act as amended.

He was also charged with converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct – €12,700 in cash at Escape Rooms Galway on the same date, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

Garda Krzysztof Kolodjiej gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said he arrested and charged Frankowski at the Garda Northwest Regional Headquarters in Murrough shortly after midnight on Thursday, August 27th.

The garda said that in response to seven of the charges, under caution, the accused made no reply. He said “okay” in response to six of the charges after caution.

Garda Sgt Claire Heneghan said gardaí had no objection to bail with conditions including that the accused reside at a different address in Knocknacarra, Galway; not trade in digital or cryptocurrency; and observe a curfew and sign on daily at Galway Garda station.

Defence barrister Liam Carroll said his client agreed to an independent surety of €5,000 with €500 cash to be lodged with the court in the event the accused breached bail conditions.

However, the accused’s friend Agnieska Pendor was unable to confirm that she had the remaining €4,500 in a bank account or in cash.

The judge said he could not grant bail until he had proof the independent surety could be recovered in the event of a breach of bail.

He remanded the accused in custody to appear at Galway District Court again on Friday, August 28th.