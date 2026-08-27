Dublin solicitors to continue withdrawal of services as courts prepare to return

Solicitors protest outside the Courts of Justice in Dublin last June over plans to reform fee structures for legal-aid work. Photograph: Collins

Dublin-based criminal defence solicitors have unanimously agreed to continue their withdrawal of services next month, in advance of the resumption of court activity.

More than 100 lawyers, who represent all but two firms in the capital, met on Thursday and agreed to extend their withdrawal due to an “ongoing impasse” over the new fee structure for criminal legal aid introduced in July.

Just two firms engaged in criminal legal-aid work are believed to have continued to work in the capital during the dispute.

The District Courts are due to return from summer recess next month.

Those engaged in the dispute will not be available to represent clients on the legal-aid scheme in the District Courts or at Garda stations.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the solicitors said the fee structure “imposed” by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan was introduced “without any meaningful negotiations”.

The new payment model brought in on July 1st provides for a single flat fee of €520 regardless of the number of District Court appearances. It replaced the previous model of about €239 for a first appearance and €60 for each subsequent appearance.

O’Callaghan previously said data from his department suggested the former approach “encourages adjournments”, adding that the changes included a “very fair fee”.

Solicitors, however, have argued the fee does not reflect the amount of work involved.

Meetings were held late last month to consider proposals from the Minister to amend aspects of the new payment model, though these included maintaining the single flat fee.

A spokesperson for the solicitors said the new fee structure 'imposed' by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan (pictured) was introduced 'without any meaningful negotiations'. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Solicitor Tony Collier said those withdrawing their services “want to be back in the courts doing our job, representing clients who require legal aid and ensuring the administration of justice”.

“However, we have reluctantly decided to continue our withdrawal of services into September, as the Minister for Justice is refusing to engage meaningfully with us or our representative body.”

Michael Finucane, another solicitor, added that “clear and reasonable” proposals had been made by solicitors that could resolve the dispute.

“We urge the Minister to return to the table and engage with us with a view to a speedy resolution of this matter, so that the criminal justice system can start to function properly again,” he said.

The new payment model is currently the subject of judicial review proceedings lodged by Dublin-based solicitor John Quinn at the High Court.

The withdrawal is having a significant impact in Dublin, Cork and Limerick and has led to the adjournment of thousands of criminal cases, affecting accused people, witnesses, victims, prosecuting gardaí and the management of court lists.

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.