More serious charges may be brought in case of man who died after alleged assault on New Year’s Day

Jordan Newin died of 'complications of blunt force trauma to the head', Dublin District Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

More serious charges may be brought forward in the case of a father of three who died following an alleged assault on New Year’s Day.

Jordan Newin (39), from Kent in England, died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on January 3rd of this year following the alleged incident in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, in the early hours of January 1st.

The opening of the inquest into Newin’s death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Tuesday was told he died of “complications of blunt force trauma to the head”.

Newin’s mother Diane attended the inquest via Zoom and confirmed she had identified her son’s body on January 3rd in Beaumont Hospital’s ICU.

Det Insp John Costello told the court that a person had been charged with assault causing serious harm, under section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act in relation to Newin’s death.

Costello said the file had been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but more “serious charges” were anticipated and he sought a six-month adjournment from the coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher.

The adjournment was granted, with the case set for mention again on February 25th, 2027.

Separately, the court was told that a Garda investigation into the death of a cyclist in Balbriggan, north Dublin, was continuing.

John Monks (76) died on Dublin Street on March 16th while he was cycling home from a funeral service.

At the opening of the inquest into his death, the court was told that due to the nature of the incident, identification was done via comparative DNA sampling, provided by Monks’s son John jnr.

The cause of death was confirmed as “multiple traumatic injuries as a consequence of a motor vehicle incident”.

Supt Ann Marie Lardner said the Garda investigation was at an advanced stage and they were awaiting the technical specialists’ crash report.

Lardner sought a six-month adjournment, which was granted by Gallagher. An update is due to be provided to the court from An Garda Síochána on February 25th, 2027.