Four youths arrested in stolen BMW due to appear in court

The stolen BMW recovered by Kinsale gardaí after they stopped four youths on Tuesday morning. Photograph: An Garda Siochana

A number of youths arrested by gardaí in a traffic containment operation in Co Cork are due to appear in court.

Shortly after 2:30am on Tuesday, Gardaí from Kinsale on patrol in the Belgooly area attempted to stop a BMW with a number of occupants as it left a residential estate. The vehicle failed to stop and struck the Garda patrol car as it fled the scene.

Gardaí said they launched a co-ordinated response involving local and divisional Garda units, including the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

“Following a managed containment operation, the vehicle came to a stop near Ballinhassig Village shortly before 3am, a stinger device had been placed across the road,” it said in a statement.

“Four male youths, three aged in their mid teens and one aged 19 years, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in Co Cork.”

A BMW X5, which was stolen earlier in the night in the course of a burglary at a residence in the Rochestown area of Cork, was seized for technical examination. No injuries were reported during the incident.