Courts

Four youths arrested in stolen BMW due to appear in court

Gardaí launched response operation after car occupants failed to stop and struck patrol car

The stolen BMW recovered by Kinsale gardaí after they stopped four youths on Tuesday morning. Photograph: An Garda Siochana
The stolen BMW recovered by Kinsale gardaí after they stopped four youths on Tuesday morning. Photograph: An Garda Siochana
Barry Roche
Tue Aug 25 2026 - 13:561 MIN READ

A number of youths arrested by gardaí in a traffic containment operation in Co Cork are due to appear in court.

Shortly after 2:30am on Tuesday, Gardaí from Kinsale on patrol in the Belgooly area attempted to stop a BMW with a number of occupants as it left a residential estate. The vehicle failed to stop and struck the Garda patrol car as it fled the scene.

Gardaí said they launched a co-ordinated response involving local and divisional Garda units, including the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

“Following a managed containment operation, the vehicle came to a stop near Ballinhassig Village shortly before 3am, a stinger device had been placed across the road,” it said in a statement.

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“Four male youths, three aged in their mid teens and one aged 19 years, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in Co Cork.”

A BMW X5, which was stolen earlier in the night in the course of a burglary at a residence in the Rochestown area of Cork, was seized for technical examination. No injuries were reported during the incident.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times