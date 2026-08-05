Cork woman charged with withholding information in Quilligan murder to decide on contesting case

A 65-year-old woman charged with withholding information during a murder investigation is set to indicate in December whether she intends to enter a plea or contest the case.

Janice Long of St Michael’s Close, Mahon, Cork city, was charged with the offence in June. The offence was allegedly committed during the investigation into the murder of Kieran Quilligan.

The skeletal remains of the 47-year-old were found at a ravine in Rostellan in Co Cork on January 29th, 2024. Quilligan was last seen alive five months earlier.

Long appeared before Cork District Court on Wednesday. Sgt John Dineen indicated that the DPP has consented to a signed plea or a prosecution on indictment in the case.

Judge Monica Leech remanded Long on bail until December 21st next. She was directed to speak to her solicitor Frank Buttimer in the interim about how she intends to proceed with the case. A book of evidence will be required if she decides to contest the case.

The charge of withholding information refers to a date unknown between September 1st, 2023, and February 2nd, 2024.

The particulars are that at unknown location within the State, Long did fail, without reasonable excuse, to disclose as soon as was practicable to a member of An Garda Síochána information which she knew or believed might be of material assistance in securing the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of any person for a serious offence. The alleged offence is contrary to the Offences Against the State Act.

Two men were convicted in October of last year of murdering Quilligan following a trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Quilligan was a native of Togher in Cork city.