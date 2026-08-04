Football club treasurer convicted of dangerous driving after speeding at match referee

The accused agreed that there are toilet facilities at the venue but told the prosecution 'they’re that dirty you would not even use them yourself'. File photograph: Getty Images

The treasurer of a Northern Irish football club has been convicted of dangerous driving after deliberately driving at the match referee.

Michael Godfrey claimed he was speeding out of the Ballymena Showgrounds to get to the toilet, but Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates Court he was satisfied the 53-year-old had deliberately driven at the official.

The judge said it was clear from CCTV footage of the incident that Godfrey’s car was stationary while he was talking to a colleague and that there was “a slight right turn” of the wheels towards the referee as he sped off.

The judge said he was satisfied that Godfrey, of Springfield, Kells, Co Antrim, was guilty of dangerous driving on October 18th last.

The incident occurred after a match between North Ballymena Rangers and Ravel Rovers. The referee gave evidence that the Rangers’ goalkeeper was given a red card for subjecting him to “foul and abusive language” after the final whistle.

“At that point, it was a matter for me as normal to shake hands with the players and officials of both teams and gather flags and head back to the changing room,” he told the court.

He told the prosecuting lawyer that as he did so he heard “a car coming at speed” from behind. He said he had to jump out of the way “to avoid contact” and that he used his match notebook to write down the registration plate.

Under cross-examination, the referee agreed that he did not know Godfrey and said the defendant had not directed any abuse at him.

Godfrey’s barrister said his client “accepts that he drove at speed”, but denied that he drove at the referee.

The referee cited the CCTV footage, which he said “shows that he stops and waits for me to walk into his path”.

In his evidence, Godfrey said he has a medical condition and was driving at speed to get to his then partner’s home, which was nearby, to use the toilet.

He said he was diagnosed with diverticulitis in 2024 and was suffering severe stomach cramps as the game ended. He said he was unwell the previous night and had only come to the ground a short time before the game ended to collect gate money as his fellow treasurer was not available.

During cross-examination, Godfrey accepted there are toilet facilities at the Showgrounds but told the prosecution that “they’re that dirty you would not even use them yourself”.

The judge imposed a 15-month driving ban and a £300 (€350) fine on Godfrey, whose barrister said he would be lodging an appeal.