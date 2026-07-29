Seán Rooney’s family seek to examine ‘conduct’ of military investigation into soldier’s death

Seán Rooney (24) was killed in a 2022 attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers on a UN deployment in Lebanon. Photograph: Defence Forces/PA

The family of Pte Seán Rooney are seeking to address the “conduct” of the military and Garda investigations into his death during an upcoming inquest hearing.

The Irish soldier (24) was killed in a 2022 attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) deployment.

A preliminary inquest hearing concerning Rooney’s death was held on Wednesday. Members of the media were excluded from a large portion of the hearing.

The court heard that the family’s legal representation, Phoenix Law, had written to the Dublin coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and would be seeking reports from an independent pathologist and independent ballistics experts for the hearing of the inquest.

Phoenix Law also informed the coroner that it would seek to address the “conduct” of the military and Garda investigations.

A delegation from the Garda travelled to Lebanon as part of the legal identification of the body necessary for a coronial hearing.

It is understood the family wants to examine the process of taking statements and around the recording of notes and will be calling witnesses to speak to these processes.

Barrister Ray Motherway, representing the family, told the coroner he may call more witnesses than those that were named in his submissions.

For the Department of Defence, barrister Frank Kennedy said he had no issue with “relevant” witnesses provided a deposition – a sworn legal testimony – took place before the hearing.

A jury will be required at the hearing. Juries in the coroner’s court are made up of between six and 12 people.

Addressing submissions that a large jury should be adopted, the coroner said that she may restrict the jury to 10 people due to capacity issues at the courtroom on Store Street.

The case is next up for mention in September for the coroner to make her final rulings on procedural matters.

The full hearing, which could take up to three weeks, is expected to take place from November 17th.

Rooney, who was from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on December 14th, 2022, when his armoured vehicle was ambushed as it drove north through Al-Aqbiya, a town controlled by the militant group Hizbullah.

The Defence Forces has previously argued that “extremely sensitive” information being made public during the inquest would elevate operational risks to personnel deployed to the Unifil mission.

While the “default position” for the coroner is a “public exposition of facts”, the court previously heard that certain evidence must be heard in a private session without the media or the public present.

At a previous pre-inquest hearing in February, solicitor on behalf of The Irish Times Matthew Austin, made submissions that the circumstances surrounding Rooney’s death were clearly in the public interest.

Noting that she has no statutory power to restrict reporting, the coroner said she was left with only one option, which was to exclude members of the public and media from the court for a period.