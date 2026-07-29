Retired postal worker jailed for sexual abuse of girl (12) more than four decades ago

The Central Criminal Court heard that while Tom Hassett (72), of Auburn Heights, Athlone, Co Westmeath, can be identified, a woman he was convicted of sexually abusing when a child wishes to retain her anonymity. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

A retired postal worker has been jailed for eight years for the sexual abuse of a girl more than four decades ago.

Tom Hassett (72), of Auburn Heights, Athlone, Co Westmeath, was convicted following a trial last February of two counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault of the girl on dates between 1981 and 1982. Hassett has no previous convictions.

Hassett, who also worked in a local taxi business, was in his late 20s when he abused the girl, who was aged 12 when the offending began.

The Central Criminal Court heard that while Hassett can be identified, the woman wishes to retain her anonymity. Hassett was known to the complainant and she visited his home.

The woman outlined in her victim impact statement how the effects of the abuse have followed her through childhood, adulthood and parenthood, and into the present day.

“What happened to me when I was 12 years old has had lifelong consequences,” she said.

The effects of the abuse had shaped her relationships, mental health, confidence and the way she experiences the world, she said.

“The impact of these offences has been significant, enduring, and life changing. I continue to live with the lasting effects of what began when I was a child and was entirely beyond my control.”

She said she had carried the burden of what happened in silence for many years and described how carrying such a significant secret created a deep sense of loneliness.

Reporting the abuse required her to revisit traumatic experiences that she had spent decades trying to manage, she said.

“While making the report was the right thing to do, the process was emotionally demanding and brought many long-standing difficulties back to the surface.”

She said the prolonged nature of the court proceedings had caused ongoing anxiety and fear and she had spent the last five years in “survival mode”. The disclosure of her private medical and counselling records to the defence during the legal process had been an additional source of distress.

“It felt like a further loss of privacy at a time when I was already recounting deeply traumatic experiences,” she said.

In her statement she thanked the judge, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the jury. “Thank you for believing me and for delivering justice,” she said.

Passing sentence, Judge David Keane commended the woman for her bravery and her dignity during the trial. He wished her well in her continued healing.

Keane said there was a high degree of breach of trust involved in this case, with the offences committed against a vulnerable victim, a child.

The judge said these were “repeated, deplorable crimes” by a man who held a position of trust. He said the injured party was deeply traumatised by the events and was still actively struggling. He said the abuse had caused very considerable harm.

Keane set a headline sentence of 12 years for the rapes.

He noted no credit was available to Hassett from a guilty plea, that he did not accept the jury verdicts, had shown no remorse and had not embarked on any rehabilitation.

The judge considered in mitigation Hassett’s background including his work history in the post office where he ultimately held the position of branch manager, and that he had assisted his wife in the family taxi business. He noted he is a married man with a family.

A report from the prison service indicated he is on an enhanced regime with no disciplinary reports.

The judge took into account Hassett’s health problems and that there were no issues with addiction or mental health. Hassett has been assessed as at below-average risk of reoffending.

He noted ill-health cannot save a person from a custodial sentence where it is warranted, but ill-health and physical disability can be considered in reducing a sentence to take account of additional suffering.

Keane imposed concurrent sentences totalling eight years, noting Hassett’s age, infirmity and otherwise good character. He said he had no grounds to suspend any part of the sentence but ordered two years of post-release supervision.

Det Garda Olivia Kelly told Eoin Lawlor, prosecuting counsel, the abuse began with Hassett rubbing his erect penis against the young girl, before escalating to forcing her to masturbate him and raping her. The offences cover a one-year period.

Garda Kelly said the woman made a statement to gardaí in 2021. Hassett was interviewed by gardaí and denied the offences. He was charged in 2023.

In her victim impact statement read to the court on her behalf, the woman said that since 1981 “I have lived with the lasting consequences of the sexual abuse inflicted on me by him. It has had a profound impact on every aspect of my life.

“He damaged my sense of self-worth and fundamentally changed how I viewed myself, other people, and the world around me.”

“His choices shaped the course of my life in ways he will never understand, leading me down paths I would never have taken had it not been for what he did,” she said.