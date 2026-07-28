Courts

Man charged over stabbing at Waterford church declines psychiatric assessment

Court told that gardaí objected to bail in case involving Niall Cummins (36)

The incident occurred last Tuesday shortly before 10am Mass. Photograph. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The incident occurred last Tuesday shortly before 10am Mass. Photograph. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Brendan Furlong
Tue Jul 28 2026 - 17:461 MIN READ

The man charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of a woman at a Waterford church has declined psychiatric assessment.

The incident occurredlast Tuesday morning shortly before 10am Mass when the woman was stabbed while saying the rosary at Holy Cross Church in Summerhill, Tramore.

Following the incident, gardaí arrested and charged 36-year-old Niall Cummins, of the Willows, Clarinwood, Tramore, who later appeared before Waterford District Court on Wednesday last.

During the short court hearing before Judge John Cheatle a psychiatric evaluation was ordered for Cummins.

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The accused man appeared before Waterford District Court on Tuesday morning via video-link. The court heard Cummins has declined an appointment with a psychiatrist and therefore the procurement of a psychiatric report has not commenced.

The court was also told that gardaí had objected to bail.

Judge Kevin Staunton ordered that Cummins be remanded in custody until August 11th next for Director of Public Prosecutions directions.

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