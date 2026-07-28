Leinster House usher died due to head injuries after collision with truck in Castleknock

Derek Doyle (inset) was killed in a road traffic incident in Castleknock, Dublin, in December 2025. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The inquest into the death of a Leinster House usher who died while cycling in Castleknock, west Dublin, was opened and adjourned at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Derek Doyle (58) was cycling home to Clonsilla from Leinster House after work when he was involved in a collision with a truck near Castleknock village on December 19th, 2025. Criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Doyle was formerly a member of the Defence Forces, working on the government jet as part of the Ministerial Air Transport Service and also with the Air Corps. He was married to Independent Fingal Councillor Tania Doyle, and the father of Hazel Doyle.

Doyle’s brother-in-law, David Dillon, gave evidence of identification of the body to the court.

Dillon said he visually identified the body at the mortuary of Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to Garda Katie Callaghan four days after the incident.

The coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, said DNA analysis was performed to confirm the identification.

Gallagher recorded the cause of death as “cranial cerebral trauma” suffered in the crash.

The court heard that criminal proceedings have commenced related to the collision, and the coroner granted an indefinite adjournment to allow for their completion.

She issued the “sympathies of the court” to the Doyle family.

Separately, an inquest into the death of a 19-year-old cyclist who died after a crash with a car in Clondalkin, Co Dublin, was also opened and adjourned at the court on Tuesday.

The court heard that Luke Byrne died in Beaumont Hospital just over a week after being involved in the crash.

Byrne was initially transported to Tallaght University Hospital after the crash on July 27th, 2025, but due to the “seriousness” of his injuries he was moved to Beaumont Hospital.

He died on August 4th in the hospital, with the coroner noting the cause of death as “cranial cerebral trauma” – a traumatic head injury – suffered in the crash.

Martina McGarry, the mother of the deceased teenager, gave evidence to the court that she had identified her “loving son” to Garda Emer Lawlor of Ballymun Garda station.

Garda Insp Michael Egan said a criminal matter relating to the death is currently before the courts, and further charges are being considered.

After consultation with the coroner, Egan requested a six-month adjournment under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings are currently being considered.