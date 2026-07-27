Man (25) originally charged with Dublin murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The judge adjourned the matter until December 7th and directed that a victim-impact report be prepared. File photograph: Frank Miller

A 25-year-old man who was originally charged with the murder of another man in Dublin more than a year ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Jakub Rybar of The Avenue, Woodpark, Ballinteer in Dublin 16, appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Monday afternoon. He was arraigned on a charge that he unlawfully killed Michael McCann in Dublin on a date on or about July 2nd, 2025.

Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Judge Tony Hunt that Rybar could be arraigned on count two for the offence of manslaughter.

Ó Dúnlaing asked that a trial date of October 26th next be vacated, which was acceded to by the judge.

Michael Lynn, alongside Carol Doherty, defending, asked for a sentence hearing date around December 1st in order to get a psychological report.

Ó Dúnlaing said he would have an application to make on count one in due course.

The judge adjourned the matter until December 7th and directed that a victim impact report be prepared.

He remanded Rybar in custody until that date.