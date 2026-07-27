Courts

Man (25) originally charged with Dublin murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Defence requests sentence hearing around December 1st in order to get psychological report

The judge adjourned the matter until December 7th and directed that a victim-impact report be prepared. File photograph: Frank Miller
The judge adjourned the matter until December 7th and directed that a victim-impact report be prepared. File photograph: Frank Miller
Alison O'Riordan
Mon Jul 27 2026 - 16:301 MIN READ

A 25-year-old man who was originally charged with the murder of another man in Dublin more than a year ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Jakub Rybar of The Avenue, Woodpark, Ballinteer in Dublin 16, appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Monday afternoon. He was arraigned on a charge that he unlawfully killed Michael McCann in Dublin on a date on or about July 2nd, 2025.

Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Judge Tony Hunt that Rybar could be arraigned on count two for the offence of manslaughter.

Ó Dúnlaing asked that a trial date of October 26th next be vacated, which was acceded to by the judge.

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Michael Lynn, alongside Carol Doherty, defending, asked for a sentence hearing date around December 1st in order to get a psychological report.

Ó Dúnlaing said he would have an application to make on count one in due course.

The judge adjourned the matter until December 7th and directed that a victim impact report be prepared.

He remanded Rybar in custody until that date.

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