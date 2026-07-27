Concern over delays in case of man charged with murdering British spy Denis Donaldson

British spy Denis Donaldson was shot dead more than 20 years ago at an isolated cottage near Glenties, Co Donegal. Photograph: Paul Faith/PA

A barrister representing a man charged with the 2006 murder of British spy Denis Donaldson has expressed concern about delays in serving the book of evidence in the case.

Antoin Duffy (40s), of no fixed address, appeared before the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday. He was extradited from Scotland earlier this year.

Duffy is charged with murdering Donaldson in Cloghercor, Doochary, Co Donegal, between April 3rd and 4th, 2006. He is also charged with possession of a shotgun and ammunition “with intent to endanger life” on the same date at the same location.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a second man, Liam Copeland McGinley, at Meenaboll, Co Donegal, on November 19th, 2007, and with possession of a shotgun and possession of ammunition on the same date.

Donaldson (55) was a former administrator for Sinn Féin’s Stormont Assembly team.

He was shot dead at a remote cottage near Glenties months after he was exposed as having been a paid agent for Special Branch and MI5 since the 1980s. In 2009, the dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed the killing.

Appearing before the court on Monday, a barrister representing Duffy said he was “somewhat concerned” the book of evidence in relation to the 2006 murder charge had not yet been served. He said this was the third time they were before the court for the book of evidence to be served.

He said a pending bail application had been delayed because the second book of evidence had not yet been served.

The barrister said the bail objections they had received to date were “scant” and that they were “in the dark” which was “concerning at this stage”.

A prosecution barrister said the second book of evidence was to be served in October and that the case dates back “some time”, meaning it requires “significant” investigative work.

The matter was put back until October 12th, with Judge Patrick McGrath saying the second book of evidence should be served by then or “at least on that date, at the latest”. – PA