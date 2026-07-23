Four teenage boys charged over public order incident in Cavan that left three hospitalised

The four teenagers, who cannot be named due to their ages, were arrested on Tuesday evening. Three have addresses in Co Cavan, and one in Co Monaghan.

Four teenage boys have been charged at Cavan District Court in relation to a serious public order incident in Virginia on Tuesday evening that resulted in three people being hospitalised.

Two of the four youths, who appeared on a number of charges in connection with serious incidents at Ramor Lake and in the centre of Virginia, were remanded in custody, with the others released on “stringent” bail conditions.

The four teenagers, who cannot be named due to their ages, were arrested on Tuesday evening. Three have addresses in Co Cavan, and one in Co Monaghan.

Judge Raymond Finnegan heard bail applications for the minors.

In the case of two of the defendants, Sergeant Jim McDevitt said gardaí were still viewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence of the incident. He expected more charges to follow.

The first and youngest of the defendants was charged with engaging in threatening or abusive language or behaviour and with assault.

“These are very serious charges warranting a remand in custody,” the judge told the youth, who was dressed in a black and grey fleece and who hung his head while the charges were read out.

Sergeant Damien Galligan said the State consented to bail on very stringent conditions, one of which included providing a suitable bail address.

His mother initially indicated her son would not be welcome at her home, before saying she would take him.

‘Time to reflect’

McDevitt then moved an application to remand teen in custody until Tuesday to give him and his mother “time to reflect”.

The youth was remanded to Oberstown Children Detention Campus until Tuesday, when he will be brought back before the judge for a bail review.

Galligan said the State consented to bail for the second youth under certain strict conditions. He was charged with assault causing harm and threatening behaviour.

Judge Finnegan asked the defendant if he understood the conditions and, when he nodded in agreement, the judge said : “The people of Virginia have the right to live in peace and quiet and be not subjected to the behaviour the whole world saw on a video the other night.”

“Any misbehaviour and noncompliance and you’ll be going straight up to Oberstown, and you’ll meet lads up there who’ll put manners on you.”

The youth was released on bail to appear at Cavan District Court on August 21st for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the matter and to monitor bail compliance.

The third teenager was told his charges – including two assault charges, one charge of possession of a knife and one charge of stealing two Buzz Ball alcoholic drinks from Tesco – “were even more serious and definitely warrant custody”.

Telling the young man he was going to Oberstown, Judge Finnegan said: “There’ll be no Buzz Balls or access to knives up there, and you could stay in custody until the next Circuit Court because of these serious charges.”

On noticing the defendant was from outside Co Cavan, the judge asked him what he was doing in Virginia on the day of the incident. The youth responded that he was just there for “a day out”.

The judged remanded the third defendant in custody to Oberstown until Tuesday.

The fourth defendant appeared on a public order charge, and he was remanded on bail to appear in Cavan District Court on August 21st. The sergeant said the investigation team was still going through CCTV footage, adding that there is a “100% chance of further charges” against him.