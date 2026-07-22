Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter of man in Co Tipperary

The teenager entered a plea to manslaughter at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a man in Tipperary last year.

At the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, the teenager, who cannot be named as he is a juvenile, was charged that on March 10th, 2025, he did murder a man at a location in Tipperary.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dean Kelly, said this plea was acceptable to the State.

Kelly said the boy was aged 15 at the time of the offence but is now 17. He requested that a probation report be prepared on the defendant and also asked the court to fix a sentencing date.

The judge fixed the sentencing for September 28th, with the defendant remanded on bail to appear back before the court next Wednesday, July 29th, when the Central Criminal Court may review that date.

The judge also directed that victim impact reports be prepared in the case.