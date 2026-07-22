Roundhouse kick during fatal Mulhuddart attack on Anthony Long like being hit by baseball bat, court told

Anthony Long was found in a critical condition at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, on July 3rd. He later died in hospital. Photograph: RIP.ie

Dublin man Anthony Long died after being attacked with a machete, punches, and a “roundhouse” kick that was like being struck by a baseball bat, a court has heard.

Nathan Kenna (29) of The Nurseries, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, was remanded in custody on Monday after he became the second person to be charged following a Garda investigation into the incident.

Kenna was charged with assault causing harm to Long at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, on July 3rd.

Long, who was in his 40s, had attended a gathering at a house near his home when a confrontation broke out at around 3.55am. He was discovered at the scene with severe injuries, and he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died two days later.

Kenna’s solicitor of choice had been unable to represent him at his first hearing on Monday, when he was remanded in custody, or when the case resumed at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday, due to an ongoing dispute over legal aid reforms.

More than 30 solicitors were contacted and declined to act for Kenna, Judge Alan Mitchell heard.

Kenna had intended to apply for bail but was opposed by Garda Sean Ó Fatharta, who anticipated that a more serious charge would be brought against the accused.

After hearing an outline of the objections, the judge advised the accused that he was not making a finding on the bail issue at this stage because Kenna did not have a solicitor.

The judge said Kenna had been “doubly prejudiced” by not having a solicitor to attend during his interview at a Garda station or at his bail hearing in court. Kenna agreed with a suggestion to adjourn the case until Tuesday to see if he could have a solicitor represent him.

In evidence, the garda said a postmortem had established the deceased suffered “blunt and sharp force trauma” to his head.

It was alleged Kenna struck Long with both punches and kicks, and that another male struck him to the head with a machete, at which point he was rendered unconscious.

The garda told the court that CCTV showed the accused assaulting Long, and that he told officers he used a “roundhouse” kick and he was trained in MMA. Ó Fatharta said the accused demonstrated to gardaí, and compared being hit by his leg to a baseball bat.

The garda said Kenna did not act in self-defence.

Two of Long’s family members watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Last week, Darren McNamee (42), of Talbot Hall, Riverbank, Swords, north Dublin, was charged with the murder of Long and he was remanded in custody. His barrister had sought an independent pathology report to be provided, adding: “This is an incident that involved a number of people; the cause of death is paramount in these issues.”