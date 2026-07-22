Man remanded in custody over knife attack on woman in Co Waterford church

A Garda van believed to be carrying Niall Cummins, who was charged in connection with an alleged assault at a church in Tramore, leaves Waterford District Court, Co Waterford. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man (36) has been remanded in custody after he was charged with stabbing a woman in a church in Co Waterford on Tuesday.

Niall Cummins, of the Willows, Clarinwood, Tramore, was brought before Waterford District Court on Wednesday morning in relation to the knife attack on Mary McNamara.

He was charged with assault causing harm at Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on July 21st, contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997.

He was also charged with possession of a sharply bladed knife at Holy Cross Church, Tramore, contrary to section nine of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 2009.

Sgt Rob O’Flynn of Tramore Garda station gave evidence of arresting Cummins at 10am on July 21st. He told the court the accused made no reply when he was arrested.

Insp Niall Daly said Cummins had no legal representation but that he understood he was not making an application for bail at this stage.

Judge John Cheatle asked Cummins if it was correct that he was not applying for bail at this point.

Cummins replied: “No, not really I don’t think so.”

Daly applied for a remand in custody. He said the State was also seeking a psychiatric evaluation of the accused.

Cheatle directed that a psychiatric assessment be carried out and remanded Cummins in custody to appear again at Waterford District Court by video-link next Tuesday, July 29th.

Mary McNamara remains in University Hospital Waterford where she underwent emergency surgery for a stab wound to the chest. Her injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.