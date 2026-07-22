Family of man (26) who died after discharge from Galway hospital settles court action

Pedro and Silvia Gamela, parents of Henrique Coelho, outside the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins Courts

The family of a 26-year-old man who died two days after he was discharged from University Hospital Galway’s emergency department has settled a High Court action over his death.

Henrique Coelho, who was from Portugal but who lived in Rooaunmore, Claregalway, Co Galway, died on January 20th, 2024.

Coelho had attended the hospital complaining of shortness of breath and chest pain on January 18th, 2024.

Edward Walsh, counsel for the family instructed by Damien Tansey solicitors, told the court that the next day, on January 19th, he was reviewed by a doctor, and blood work and X-rays were carried out.

It was claimed that despite his right calf being allegedly bigger than his left and an ECG that was allegedly grossly abnormal, a lower respiratory tract infection was diagnosed and Coelho was discharged.

Counsel said in the early hours of January 20th, Coelho became acutely short of breath and he deteriorated at his mother’s home in Galway. He was brought to hospital by ambulance. He collapsed in the ambulance and went into cardiac arrest. Attempts were made to resuscitate him but Coelho lost his life, counsel said.

Henrique Coelho. Photograph: Collins Courts

A postmortem later showed that Coelho had died due to a pulmonary thromboembolism as a result of deep vein thrombosis, which is a blood clot.

The man’s family stood up in court with photographs of the 26-year-old as the ruling of the settlement took place.

Coelho’s mother, Silva Milena Gamelas, of Albufeira, Portugal, had sued the HSE over the death of her son.

In the proceedings it was claimed there was an alleged failure to identify calf swelling, a classic sign of deep vein thrombosis, and that his right calf was bigger than his left.

It was further claimed there was and an alleged failure to diagnose and treat adequately or at all chest pain.

A situation, it was claimed, had arisen where Coelho suffered a massive pulmonary embolism.

Noting the settlement, Judge Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Coelho’s mother and wider family.

Outside court, Silva Milena Gamelas said her son was very special and her best friend.

“He was generous, he was a giver, a carer. My son was my life,” she said.

She said she had lived in Ireland for six years but when she lost her son, she lost everything.

“What we had was more than mother and son. We were best friends,” she added.