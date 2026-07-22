Derek Boyd found guilty of murder of man in Finglas two years ago

Derek Boyd has been found guilty of the murder of Mark Carroll

Derek Boyd, who was serving the suspended part of his sentence for the manslaughter of his sister when he fatally stabbed another man in the chest at his north Dublin home, has been found guilty of murder by a Central Criminal Court jury on Wednesday afternoon.

Boyd (31), with an address at Scribblestown Place, Finglas, in Dublin 11 had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mark Carroll (34) at his home on June 9th, 2024.

Boyd had also pleaded not guilty that on the same occasion to assaulting the deceased’s girlfriend Megan Rock, causing her harm.

Boyd’s girlfriend Chantelle Harcourt (34) was accused of impeding her partner’s prosecution.

The 11 jurors returned on Wednesday unable to reach a verdict on either of these two counts on which at least 10 of them agreed.

Harcourt, of Primrose Grove, Darndale in Dublin 17 had pleaded not guilty on the same date at Blanchardstown Garda Station, in circumstances where another person had committed an arrestable offence, namely murder, and knowing or believing that person to be guilty of that offence or of some other arrestable offence, did without reasonable excuse an act with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of the said person.

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