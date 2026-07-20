Man jailed for 11½ years for rape of teenage girl who was with son

The judge said it was the court’s view that the accused had demonstrated 'predatory behaviour'. File photograph: Frank Miller

A convicted sex offender described by a High Court judge as a “danger to young girls” has been jailed for 11½ years for the rape of a teenage girl who was getting intimate with his son.

Richard Murphy (48) raped the then 16-year-old after coming across her and his son in the garden of the house next door to where he then lived as part of his bail conditions.

He was on bail at the time for other sexual offences involving young girls, for which he has since been convicted and is serving a sentence.

Murphy, of Rectory Heights, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, was convicted of rape and oral rape in October 2022 following a Central Criminal Court trial sitting in Waterford in June.

He was on Monday handed a sentence of 11 years and six months consecutive to the sentence he is serving.

The court was told that Angelique Schreuder was happy to waive her right to anonymity to allow Murphy to be named in reporting of the case.

Imposing sentence, Judge Karen O’Connor said it was aggravating that Murphy was on bail for sexual offences at the time of this offence. She noted his previous convictions relate to three young girls and include sexual assault and making threats.

O’Connor said the offending here was “of a more serious nature” and represented an “escalation”. She said it was the court’s view that he had demonstrated “predatory behaviour”.

“This man, in the view of this court, is a danger to young girls,” said the judge.

She said it was “egregious how this young girl was treated” and noted that the injured party was “particularly vulnerable” at the time.

The judge said this was a “particularly disturbing case” and that Murphy “behaved in a vile and devious manner in the way he treated this young vulnerable girl”. She noted the injured party’s impact statement referred to Murphy’s “sense of entitlement” in how he treated her that night.

The judge said the injured party’s victim-impact statement was “very coherent and powerful”.

She noted Schreuder described wanting to rip her skin off and crawl out of her body to get away from the feeling of violation and that what happened continues to affect her life.

The judge said there was “limited mitigation” in the case, noting Murphy does not accept the jury’s verdicts, as is his right.

She said where there is no expression of remorse and the verdict is not accepted, there are “no conditions I can impose which are going to allay concerns of court”. The judge noted Murphy is entitled not to acknowledge guilt.

She said the court was aware of his background in training with the GAA and had considered testimonials provided by Murphy’s two adult children and his parents.

The judge said the court would impose a consecutive sentence as these offences were committed while Murphy was on bail. She imposed a sentence of 11 years and six months in respect of the rape count and a concurrent eight-year sentence in relation to the count of oral rape.

The judge directed that the sentence of 11 years and six months should be consecutive to the sentence Murphy is serving, for which he has an earliest release date in October 2027.

She also extended legal aid in the event of an appeal.

Wishing Schreuder well for the future, the judge said: “You are a very brave young woman and very courageous.”

The court heard Schreuder and Murphy’s son were socialising at a party and had engaged in consensual sexual activity in the garden of the house.

Murphy arrived and told his son to go inside. He then asked the injured party for details of who her parents were and she made up answers.

She was in a state of partial undress and Murphy did not allow her to pull up her clothing.

He orally raped the injured party, then raped her. There was a shout for him and Murphy told the injured party not to tell anyone before he left.

She told her friends and they then left the party. She was very upset and the judge noted her evidence that she was terrified when she realised she was about to be raped.

The judge noted Murphy’s defence was that he asked the injured party for her details because he was concerned for his son, then left with his son.

The judge noted that evidence during the trial was that Murphy’s son returned to the party alone and that Murphy disappeared for a period of time, with his then partner looking for him.