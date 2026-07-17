Courts

Teen charged in relation to death of Grace Lynch faces six additional offences

New charges include four additional counts of dangerous driving

Keith Lee (18) from Parkview Drive, Poppintree, Ballymun, at Blanchardstown District Court in May. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Keith Lee (18) from Parkview Drive, Poppintree, Ballymun, at Blanchardstown District Court in May. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin
Hugh Dooley
Fri Jul 17 2026 - 14:022 MIN READ

A teenager charged in connection with a Dublin crash in which Grace Lynch was fatally injured has appeared in court accused of six additional offences on the day of her death.

Lynch (16) died in January after being struck by a scrambler bike at a pedestrian crossing in Finglas.

Keith Lee (18), of Park View Drive, Poppintree Park, Dublin 11, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday.

He was previously charged with dangerous driving causing the death of another person.

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He has been further charged with four counts of dangerous driving – relating to the area in which Grace Lynch was killed – one count of having no insurance and one count of having no driving licence.

Garda Thomas McDaniel, of Finglas Garda station, told the court that Lee was charged with the additional offences at 10.40am in Blanchardstown courthouse and made no reply.

Lee, who appeared in court dressed in a black Boss hoodie and black trousers, was not represented due to ongoing issues related to a strike by some solicitors over legal aid reforms.

Judge David McHugh asked the accused if he had any questions for the court. Lee said he did not.

The judge said the case would return to court on September 29th at 12.30pm for the service of the book of evidence. He extended Lee’s bail until that date.

The court heard Lee would face trial and indictment for the original charge, dangerous driving causing death.

In January, Blanchardstown District Court heard Lee was caught “red-handed” and was arrested at the scene of the crash.

McDaniel said Lee admitted to being the driver of the vehicle in question and that the incident was captured by CCTV.

The court heard the footage suggested that the bike was being driven at a speed of least 85km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Grace Lynch was crossing the road when she was knocked down. She was treated at the scene, but died later in hospital.

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