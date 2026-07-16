No jail for man who missed daughter’s wedding after ‘gun and bomb’ joke at Dublin Airport

Jamal Hameed (63), of Park Gardens, Hansfield Wood, Dublin pleaded guilty in April to causing a false alarm at Terminal 1 on December 22nd, 2025.

A father, who missed his daughter’s wedding due to a “horrendous” joke about a bomb and a gun at Dublin Airport, has been spared jail and a criminal record.

Iraqi national Jamal Hameed (63), of Park Gardens, Hansfield Wood, Dublin pleaded guilty in April to causing a false alarm at Terminal 1 on December 22nd, 2025.

Dublin District Court heard that the scare happened when he and his party were travelling abroad for his daughter’s wedding.

Judge Karen Dowling was told that when officials asked him if he was carrying any prohibited items, he told them he had a bomb and a gun in his luggage.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Paul Byrne said: “It was a joke, in horrendous bad taste”.

He submitted that his client had no prior criminal convictions and that there was no real threat.

The solicitor stressed that his client was a long-term resident in Ireland with children in university.

The court heard that, as a consequence of Hameed’s remark, he and some family members, who were due to travel with him, had their flights cancelled and that “he missed his daughter’s wedding”.

Byrne informed the judge that his client was unable to work due to health reasons.

The judge told him that passing the remark was not right, especially as he was about to catch a flight.

She noted from the defence that the accused, who has lived in Ireland for five years, was willing to engage with the probation service, and she had adjourned the case until Thursday for reports.

Byrne also provided testimonials on Hameed and asked his client what he had learned from this experience.

Hameed replied, “I have learned many things, this is a very difficult time for me to live in this situation.”

Dowling noted his guilty plea and the mitigation presented by Byrne. She was also impressed with the references, a letter he provided to the court and the probation report, which she described as excellent.

Applying the Probation of Offenders Act, the judge stated that Hameed had never been in trouble before and no doubt would not be before the court again.